Heavy rain showers and storms coming Thursday and Friday

A flood warning is in effect now until late Friday morning for the Milk River around Glasgow. Minor flooding is occurring.

A flood advisory is in effect until 2pm today for Fergus County due to excessive rainfall.

A flood watch will come into effect starting Thursday at noon until Saturday at 6am for southern Montana, central Montana, and portions of Northeast Montana.

Partly sunny skies this Wednesday morning will turn into mostly cloudy skies as we enter the afternoon and evening hours. The increased cloud cover will bring a chance of scattered showers and storms. Warmer temperature highs in the 80s and mid to upper 70s. Wind will be a little breezy around 10 to 20 mph today.

Thursday and Friday are expected to bring the heaviest showers and thunderstorms this week, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rainfall with these showers and storms may also lead to flash flooding. Temperature highs will be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s.

For Saturday and Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon and evening showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s.

Last, partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s and low to mid 80s.