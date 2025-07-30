Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to localized flooding on Thursday

Wednesday has been quieter relative to earlier in the week. An unusually moist atmosphere will keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast — some of which could turn strong to severe, with heavy rain being the main threat going forwards. Slow-moving storms will be a greater concern Thursday, Friday and Saturday with flash flooding possible in flood-prone areas. There is still the potential for some hail and wind.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal, but still comfortable, in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s through this weekend. Overnight temperatures dip into the 50s and low 60s.

Then, an area of low pressure currently in the Gulf of Alaska will drift closer to the region. This will bring in cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s along with better chances for showers and thunderstorms next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some high-resolution forecast models are showing an area of heavy showers and thunderstorms developing over southwest Montana Thursday afternoon and moving north impacting western parts of central Montana into western Montana. While not everyone will see precipitation, the areas that happen to be underneath the heavier showers and thunderstorms may receive very heavy rainfall.

