Mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions remain Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Winds will be strong through the day particularly for the Rocky Mountain Front. A High Wind Warning is in effect through 11 p.m.

Today's Forecast:

Heavy snow in the mountains, strong winds across the plains- Tuesday, January 6

Rain and mountain snow moves into western Montana this afternoon and evening, with heavy mountain snow tonight into Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow will be in the Glacier Region and out near the MT/ID border. Marias Pass could pick up 6 to 10 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, and the mountains of Glacier could see several feet of snowfall.

A cold front sweeps across the state on Wednesday, bringing widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. There may also be brief bursts of rain and snow along the front. Temperatures will drop from the 40s into the 20s and 30s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 20s and 30s along with isolated snow showers.

Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure builds, leading to warmer temperatures. However, valley inversions develop, resulting in colder conditions and fog in the valleys.

