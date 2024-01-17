Here comes the snow!

Happy Wednesday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for western Montana from 5am/11am/3pm/5pm Wednesday until 11am Thursday. Elsewhere a storm warning is in effect from 5am/11pm Wednesday until 11am Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern and southwestern Montana from 5pm/11pm Wednesday until 11am/5pm Thursday. For southeastern and south-central Montana a weather advisory will be in effect from 5am Wednesday until 11am/5pm Thursday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY comes into effect for most of north-central and eastern Montana 8pm Wednesday/5am Thursday until 11am Friday.

Today skies will be cloudy with periods of snow in central and western Montana. Snow starts during the morning with a bit of a lull in the middle of the day. Snow will continue in the late afternoon and evening as well as during the first half of the night, with snow gradually ending during the second half of the night. Some of the snow this evening and tonight may be heavy at times. Most locations will see a total of 4 to 12 inches of snow, which includes the snow that fell Tuesday night. High temperatures will be in the single digits and low teens in north-central Montana and the teens and low to mid 20s around the Helena area. Also, a bit breezy tonight with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of lingering snow showers during the morning. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the 0s and -0s. Breezy in eastern portions of our viewing area with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday skies will be mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around the Helena area and a slight chance of snow showers in north-central Montana. High temperatures will be in the 0s, 10s, and low 20s.

Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening snow showers around the Helena area and a chance of snow and rain showers in north-central Montana. Warmer temperatures with highs in the 20s and 30s. A bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy, and conditions will be mostly dry. A bit of a relief from the negative temperatures will come as highs will be near to above average ranging from the mid 20s to the low 40s. Winds will be breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.