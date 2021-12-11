High elevation winter storm in the Rockies, seasonably mild and windy for everyone else

I know we sound like a broken record but another round of high winds is on the way tonight and into Saturday. Wind gusts peak during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Gusts up to 65 miles per hour are possible for the plains, up to 90 mph just east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Travel for high-profile vehicles in this area will be very dangerous.

Saturday: Very windy with seasonably mild temperatures. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s in central Montana. Mid to upper 30s for the Hi-Line and Rocky Mountain Front. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies across the area. Low temperatures will be on either side of 30 degrees Saturday night. A few, light snow showers are possible during the overnight hours, especially to the south.

*More on the Rockies' winter storm below*

Sunday: A few light snow showers are possible during the morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s once again. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Overnight lows in the low 20s.

Monday: Mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures will reach the low mid mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mild temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A cold front swings through in the evening ushering in a colder airmass and the chance for some rain and snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the high teens.

Wednesday: Chillier but seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Clearing skies throughout the afternoon. Overnight lows in the single digits and low teens.

Thursday: Mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures in the low 30s and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows in the low to mid teens.

BLIZZARD WARNING in effect for western Pondera and Glacier counties. Heavy snow accumulation will be localized to the Rocky Mountains and subsequent eastern slopes. Combined with strong wind gusts, blizzard conditions and near zero visibility at times is likely. There will be blowing and drifting snow. Route 2 from East Glacier to Browning and Route 89 from Browning to Babb could see some of these impacts. Travel will be extremely hazardous from daybreak Saturday through lunchtime on Sunday. Higher elevations could be measuring snow in feet, with a general 3-6 inches for the plains. There will be a sharp west-east cutoff for snow accumulations.