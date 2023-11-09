High pressure brings sunshine and dry conditions today

Happy Thursday!

Today high pressure is in control of our weather bringing mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. However, some isolated evening snow/rain showers are in the forecast in northeastern Montana. Less wind around today with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow a disturbance makes its way into Montana bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies and some snow/rain in western Montana and in the Rockies. East of the Rockies, just some isolated snow/rain showers around, generally in the mountains. High temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s. Breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the adjacent plains with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some snow/rain in western Montana and in the Rockies. Mainly dry conditions east of the Rockies. Gusty to strong winds during the day and at night with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible east of the Rocky Mountain Front and wind gusts up to 65 mph possible along the Rocky Mountain Front. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Sunday will have decreasing winds from west to east as the day goes on with dry conditions. Temperature highs will be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s while the skies with be partly cloudy during the day. Monday through Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry. Mild temperatures expected with highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s. A bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.