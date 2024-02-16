High pressure brings sunshine and dry conditions this weekend

Happy Friday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana until 8am Friday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for portions of the Hi-line from 2am until 9am Friday.

Today clouds will decrease with patchy morning fog. Conditions will be mostly dry and high temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens and low 20s. It will also be breezy in eastern portions of north-central Montana and northeastern Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday there will be lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and patchy morning fog in the valleys of Montana. Temperatures will be warmer due to high pressure taking control of Montana’s weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. Breezy conditions will be around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening snow showers around Helena and a few isolated snow and rain showers around in north-central Montana. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph and temperature highs will be in the 30s and low 40s.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mostly dry. There will just be a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. High temperatures will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.