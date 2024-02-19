High pressure brings sunshine and mainly dry conditions this week

Happy Monday!

Has spring come early? Well, this week certainly will feel like it. High pressure is in control of Montana’s weather meaning is week will have a lot of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. There will also be a slight chance of snow and rain showers this week, mainly focused in the areas of upper elevation. Temperature highs will be near and slightly above average as well.

Today skies will be sunny, and conditions mainly dry with a very light breeze around. Temperature highs will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy in central Montana, partly cloudy in eastern Montana. This cloud cover won’t last long because skies will clear as a breeze moves in tonight.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Conditions will be breezy, especially in central Montana with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 20 mph. Winds gusts are possible up to 30 mph at times. Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, highs in the 30s and 40s, and breezy. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph with gusts possible up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the teens and 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, highs in the 30s and 40s, and breezy. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph with gusts possible up to 25 mph at times.



Friday: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 40s.

Weekend: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.