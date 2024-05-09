High pressure brings warming temperatures to Montana today

Happy Thursday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for some of the mountains in southern Montana until 12pm Thursday.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Blaine County and portions of Chouteau, Fergus, and Hill counties until 12pm Thursday.

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Clear Creek in Blaine County until at least Friday morning.

Today will have decreasing clouds from north to south with some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, especially during the morning, as the storm system departs our area. Wind today will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph, especially in eastern Montana. Temperatures will be warmer with highs ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 60s. Also, a few areas of fog will be around during the morning.

Friday skies will be mostly sunny, conditions will be dry, there will be little to no wind, and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 60s and low to mid 70s. Some fog is possible during the morning as well.

Mother's Day weekend will be beautiful! There will be lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions. Some isolated showers/storms will around Sunday evening. However, temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s and low 80s. It will also be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday will have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers/storms around. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s and mid to upper 60s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s and upper 50s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.