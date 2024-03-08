High pressure controls Montana’s weather this weekend

Happy Friday!

Today expect lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Conditions will be gusty with strong winds along the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds will be between 15 and 30 mph, and conditions will be breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Saturday skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. Gusty winds will continue along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph, with breezy conditions east of the Rocky Mountain Front between 10 and 25 mph.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. It will be windy along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 25 and 40 mph, and breezy east of the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Monday skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers around Helena and a slight chance of rain and snow showers in north-central Montana. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Gusty winds will remain in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s while conditions will be breezy. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph.

Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers around Helena. There will also be some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana, generally in the mountains. High temperatures will be in the 40s and low to mid 50s and conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.