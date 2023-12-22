High pressure exits Montana and a cold front moves in this evening

Happy Friday!

During the day today skies will be mainly sunny, conditions will be dry, and temperatures will be mild with highs in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. A breeze will be around as well especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and around the Great Falls area with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Come this evening and into Saturday morning clouds increase bring with it scattered snow and rain showers. Also, a cold front passes through our area, entering generally after midnight Friday night. This cold front will drop temperatures highs to the 30s and low 40s. In the mountains, up to 5" of snow accumulation is possible. In the lower elevations, up to 1" of snow accumulation is possible, although most will receive a coating or less of snow accumulation. Widespread breezy conditions come late Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Sunday lots of sunshine will be around with temperature highs in the 30s and low 40s. A little breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10-15 mph. Christmas day will be partly to mostly sunny and mainly dry. Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday next week will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mainly dry. Breezy on Tuesday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, and a bit breezy on Wednesday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the low 50s on Tuesday while highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.