High temperatures today will be the warmest this week

Happy Tuesday!

Today skies will be mostly sunny with patchy morning fog along portions of the Hi-Line and in some of the valleys across Montana. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the 40s, 50s, and low to mid 60s. Some locations will set a record high temperature as today will be the warmest day of the week. Conditions will be breezy in central and north-central Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will be along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny. Like today, there will also be some patchy morning fog around portions of the Hi-Line and in some of the valleys across Montana. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the 40s, 50s, and low 60s. Wind will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers around during the evening, generally in the mountains. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s.

Saturday will have developing precipitation that will become more widespread as the day goes on. The precipitation will start out as rain in the lower elevations, but it will eventually switchover to snow for most areas. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Wind will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunday snow is likely, especially during the morning. Some rain may also mix in with this snow in northeastern Montana. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be in the 30s and upper 20s. Wind will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Monday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.