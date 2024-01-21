High temps above freezing for several days

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A heat wave has made its way into Montana thanks to some upper-level ridging in place overhead. This brought the highs in the mid to upper 20’s to lower 40’s for the most part. Tonight, expect the lows to rest in the 30’s and all the way down into the single digits along the Hi-Line.

Troughing in the Pacific will try to nudge slightly into the state through Sunday with an embedded disturbance ejecting toward the region. Winds will develop in many places in North Central Montana which will help increase temperatures. Winds will be most gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Cold air trapped near the surface in Hill and Blaine counties will combine with warm and moist air aloft associated with the approaching disturbance to result in freezing rain late tonight into Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Hi-line, valid from early Sunday morning through the day. Fog will also be a concern in the area where warmer, moist air interacts with the colder airmass still in place. Elsewhere there is still a concern for light freezing rain in valleys where temperatures have remained cold. A Winter Weather Advisory for the Helena Valley late this evening into the early overnight for freezing rain, is also in place though with less impacts. Both advisories mean slippery roads.

Monday through next Saturday looks to be an overall mild and drier pattern, especially compared to the last week or so, but passing troughs will bring spells of colder air along the eastern Hi- line and other wind protected valleys. Any precipitation looks to be spotty, light, and mostly limited to areas of higher terrain. Aside from some breeziness along the Rocky Mountain Front at times, winds don`t look to be very impactful at this point.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of scattered rain and snow. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in single digits to 30’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s to 40’s and lows in 20’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s to 40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy and highs in 30’s 40’s and lows in 20’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy, with highs in 30’s and 40’s and lows in 20’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 30’s and 40’s and lows in 20’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 30's and 40’s.

