Warmer and dry for a few days

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunday’s highs reached back up into the 90’s again for most of the state. Upper-level ridging continues through the next several days, resulting in warmer temperatures. Mostly sunny skies and decreasing clouds were seen throughout Sunday, and Monday through Tuesday are going to see similar warm conditions as well. The upcoming afternoon temperatures will be well above the seasonal average for this time of year, with the temperatures remaining in the low to mid-90’s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms swooped through the area on Sunday as well, with some of the stronger storms being centered along areas of the Hi-line and more easterly portions of the state. The main concerns with the stronger storms were the possibility of gusty winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and localized heavy rainfall.

MTN News

Drier conditions will be replacing the daily chances for showers and thunderstorms although, gusty winds will also make an appearance to Monday and Tuesday. The high pressure will remain in place for most of the upcoming week until the ridge eventually flattens out around Wednesday – Thursday and a cold front moves in, bringing daily highs down to 80’s which will trend closer to the seasonal average.

MTN News

MTN News

SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50’s. 8 to 13 mph wind becoming light and variable.

MONDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 90’s and lows in upper 50’s. Light and variable wind becoming 5 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with a highs in the 90’s and lows in the 50’s. 6 to 11 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s. 7 to 11 mph winds with gusts up to 18 mph.

THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with a highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

FRIDAY: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.