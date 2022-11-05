High Wind Warnings in effect for all of central and eastern Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: HIGH WIND WARNINGS are in place throughout central and eastern Montana through Saturday evening. A southwesterly, downslope wind continues to strengthen tonight. The strongest wind will be during the late morning and early afternoon hours of Saturday as a cold front moves across the state. The strongest wind gusts of the season are expected for most locations. 70 MPH wind gusts are possible across the plains, up to 80 MPH wind gusts for the Rocky Mountain Front. High-profile vehicles and vehicles carrying trailers should consider postponing travel to Sunday, as winds will be much calmer. Blowing dust and snow are also possible throughout the day, reducing visibility to near zero at times.

Significantly colder air will be in place in wake of the frontal passage Saturday afternoon. Aside from the cold temperatures, Sunday will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies. Snow showers develop late Sunday night and Monday. A light to moderate snow accumulations still looks likely across central Montana. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens during this event, so roads will become quickly snow-covered.

An arctic blast of air settles into the region early next week. Record low temperatures and record low high temperatures will be challenged next week, with highs running 30-45 degrees below normal. Most areas will be in the 0s and 10s Monday through Thursday with overnight lows subzero. Wind chills remain below zero during the daytime hours as well. Frostbite can develop in under 15 minutes with the kind of wind chills possible next week. It will be a slow process, but temperatures do begin to warm close to freezing by next weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Steady temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Windy with a SW breeze sustained at 35-40 MPH gusting to 60 MPH at times. Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds and very windy. Temperatures in the morning in the mid to upper 40s, falling through the 40s into the 30s and 20s through the day. A sustained SW wind at 40-45 MPH gusting to 70 MPH at times. Visibility reduced to near

zero at times due to blowing dust and snow. The wind begins to decrease after dinnertime and gradually shifts to the northerly direction overnight. Scattered snow showers possible. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 10s.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Scattered snow showers developing late. A sustained NNE breeze at 15-20 MPH. Overnight lows in the single digits, feeling below 0 at times.

MONDAY: Snow showers. A northerly breeze sustained at 15-20 MPH. Frigid with highs in the low to mid 10s. Snow accumulation of a coating to 4 inches. Overnight lows in the -5 to 5 degrees. Subzero wind chills throughout the day and overnight.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the single digits. Subzero wind chills. Overnight lows -15 to 5 degrees with spotty snow showers.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scatted snow showers. Highs in the single digits and 10s. Subzero wind chills. Overnight lows -5 to 5 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 10s and lower 20s. Overnight lows in the single digits.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 20s.