High winds and mountain snow on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Primary forecast concerns throughout the weekend will be the threat for High Winds along the Rocky Mountain Front and portions of North Central Montana plains particularly on Sunday and accumulating mountain snow from Sunday afternoon through night.

Stormtracker Weather

To kick the weekend off, temperatures jumped above average in the 60’s and 70’s Saturday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies for the Cutbank to Great Falls line, with mostly clear skies everywhere else. Low temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s with wind gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

While an upper-level ridge hangs over the state keeping temperatures above average, increasing mid-level flow combined with strong cold air advection will aid High Winds over the area late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. A High Wind warning shown below will be in effect from 9pm Sunday through midnight Sunday night with a possibility of wind gusts up to 70 mph. The High Winds look to peak through Sunday afternoon.

Stormtracker Weather

Stormtracker Weather

Another concern tomorrow will be accumulating snow in the mountains thanks to a Pacific cold front. Currently, snowfall amounts from Sunday afternoon through Sunday night at pass levels along the Continental Divide look to remain below 1"; however, accumulations up to 6" are possible over the highest peaks of Glacier National Park.

More rain and snow is likely to develop over Southwest MT Monday into Tuesday. In lower elevations, chances of rain will be possible too. Expect temperatures to dip back down around average into the 50’s with more breezy conditions up to 30 mph. The precipitation is likely to hang around until Tuesday with drier conditions starting Wednesday into next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy with lows in 30’s and 10 to 20 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear then increasing clouds. Chance of lower elevation rain and mountain snow likely from the afternoon through the evening. Highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. Windy, 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 60/70 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy, 15 to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

Stormtracker Weather

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s.