High winds and winter weather advisories

WEATHER DISCUSSION: There will be a fairly continuous band of precipitation with some intensification as a cold front progresses East that is moving over the Northern Rockies. The front will move east from the Missoula area into the I-15 corridor including the Great Falls and Helena areas in the later parts of the afternoon, then on toward Havre, Lewistown and Bozeman later in the evening. Decreasing atmospheric stability this afternoon will lead to potentially more intense precipitation heading into the night.

Gusty winds are expected to shift from the SW to W, as a quick but intense period of precipitation is expected across most of the viewing area. Precipitation type may initially fall as rain at lower elevations with a quick transition to snow is expected that may lead to small/soft hail in many areas.

Snow accumulation of an inch or more will mainly be limited to the mountains with moderate probabilities for 2 inches or greater snowfall confined the mountains along the divide near Glacier Park where winter weather advisories are in effect.

In addition, High Wind Warnings are in affect across much of North Central Montana with the potential for wind gusts to reach up to 45 to 60 mph. The advisory will be in affect from midnight on Saturday to 6 pm Sunday which could cause difficulties in travel and flying low-radar debris.

Some new snow showers are expected in areas along the Hi-line on Sunday with cold/unstable westerly flow supporting scattered snow showers, mainly near the mountains, elsewhere on Sunday. Temperatures cool further below seasonal averages across the area Monday and Tuesday with some more widespread light snow showers across most of the region. A drier pattern begins to develop mid-late next week as temperatures return to seasonal averages. Some of the first 60 degree or higher temperatures of the season to many areas could be a possibility for the following week thanks to some long-range models.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with a SW wind of 20 to 28 mph with gusts that could reach 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near the 40’s. A breezy West 24 to 28 mph wind continues with gusts that could reach 40 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 30’s. Calm wind around 6-10 mph with possible less than a half an inch of snow accumulation.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30’s. North, Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

