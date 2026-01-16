Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy conditions in central Montana, windy across eastern Montana. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for Phillips and Valley counties through 5pm for sustained northwest winds at 25-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. Daytime highs in the upper 20s and 30s.

Today's Forecast:

High winds continue in eastern Montana- Friday, January 16

MTN News

Breezy conditions continue throughout the area on Saturday, with sustained winds between 10 and 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Aside from the wind, it will be gorgeous with sunshine and high temperatures in the 30s in northeast Montana and 40s and lower 50s in central Montana.

MTN News

Another cold front knocks temperatures down to the 20s and 30s on Sunday. MLK Day will be in the 30s and lower 40s. Both days will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The quiet, dry and breezy weather pattern persists through most of next week. However, towards the end of the week a cold front may bring our next round of precipitation.

MTN News

MTN News