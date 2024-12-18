High winds with widespread 60-70 mph gusts across central and eastern Montana

Winds are picking up across central and eastern Montana as a warm front lifts northeast. Already, Deep Creek near East Glacier recorded a gust of 77 mph. Today, widespread wind gusts of 60-70 mph are expected throughout central and eastern Montana, with gusts reaching 80-100 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Due to the threat of dangerous crosswinds, the Montana Department of Transportation has issued a BLOW OVER WARNING for several roads and highways in Glacier County and the near the Rocky Mountain Front. These wind gusts will be capable of toppling trailers and high-profile vehicles. Travel should be reconsidered anywhere west of I-15. The most severe winds are expected between noon and 7pm for central Montana and from 2pm to 9pm for eastern Montana.

While daytime highs only reached the 20s yesterday, temperatures will jump into the 40s and 50s this afternoon. However, light rain, freezing drizzle, and snow will linger throughout the day, particularly in eastern Montana. Highway 2 on the Hi-Line east of Havre is likely to be very slick during the morning and afternoon, with several inches of snow accumulating in far northeastern Montana.

In the East Glacier Park region—including Saint Mary, Marias Pass, Babb, Kiowa, and East Glacier Park—near blizzard conditions are likely throughout the day. Snow accumulation at pass level is expected to be 3-6 inches, while higher elevations could receive 6-12 inches. 60-70 mph wind gusts will lead to near zero visibility at times.

Overnight, the winds will subside, with a pleasant but cooler Thursday. A high-pressure ridge will build over the area, bringing drier and milder conditions for the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs will be well above average, peaking in the low to mid-50s. This warm and dry spell continues into next week for the lower elevations, although mountain snow chances will increase. Some areas could approach record highs on Christmas Eve, as many locations may reach the mid-50s!