Highs in the 80s, chances of rain

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures remain slightly below average for the weekend but things will warm up starting next week. Today, high temperatures remained in the 70’s and low 80’s with low temperatures tonight in the 50’s. Expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with winds around 5 to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms were seen mostly across portions of central and southwestern Montana and will continue through into the overnight hours. Most of these storms were on the drier side, though further up north, more precipitation is possible.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through most of the day Sunday with coverage being a bit more hit-or-miss. Expect mostly sunny skies otherwise with high temperatures slowly warming back into the 80’s. Temperatures continue to warm closer to average next week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms and generally unsettled conditions.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy to mostly cloudy with lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

Stormtracker Weather

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.