Hold onto your hats, today will be WINDY

Happy Tuesday!

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and locations just east of the Rocky Mountain Front from 12am until 9pm Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for portions of north-central and northeastern Montana from 6am/9am Tuesday until 9pm Tuesday/6am Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana from 12pm until 9pm Tuesday. The combination of strong winds and low relative humidity will allow any new fire that starts to spread rapidly.

For today, very windy conditions. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible along/just east of the Rocky Mountain Front, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible elsewhere. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a few scattered showers around, generally in locations east of I-15.

Tomorrow you can expect partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers around. Breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday & Friday will have lots of sunshine and warm temperatures with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Breezy on Thursday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. A little breezy on Friday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

This Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some isolated evening showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Last, next Monday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers around. A lot cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.