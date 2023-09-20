Watch Now
Holy Spirit first graders receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

Posted at 8:40 PM, Sep 19, 2023
The 1st graders at Holy Spirit Catholic School learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis and MTN Reporter McKenna Holman on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about the different types of precipitation and how to stay safe when severe weather strikes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience wind through an air blaster, and they got to have an indoor snowball fight.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.

