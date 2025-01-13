Homeschool group in Great Falls receives a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

A homeschool group in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis for the third year in a row on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

The kids and parents had to come up with weather words for each letter of the alphabet. The kids and parents also learned about wind, air pressure, and why we have seasons.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience lightning through a Van de Graaff generator, and the kids and parents got to have an indoor snowball fight.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.