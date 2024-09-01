Hot and dry conditions continue across region

Temperatures were around 5 degrees above average on Saturday while temperatures will be around 10 to 15 degrees above average on Sunday.

Monday, the upper-level ridge remains over the area in the morning before an upper-level trough begins to move over in the afternoon.

This will bring showers and thunderstorms mostly to Southwestern Montana with the main impacts being strong to severe wind gusts.

North Central Montana will remain mostly dry with chances of showers and thunderstorms on the lower side. Temperatures will remain hot across the area for Labor Day Monday.

By Tuesday, temperatures will cool down to slightly above average and bring more chances of showers and thunderstorms to the area. By next weekend, warmer temperatures and dry conditions return with highs in the 80’s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in upper 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY (Labor Day): Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in 80’s.