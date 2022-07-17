Hot and dry weather pattern persist

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday: Sunny to mostly sunny. A few isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon, especially east of Great Falls. Very hot with upper 90s expected for central Montana and 100-105° for eastern Montana. A few, isolated showers continuing overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few thunderstorms developing during the afternoon, especially for the Hi-Line. There will be a gusty westerly breeze sustained at 20-30 MPH gusting to 60 MPH. This will elevate the fire risk throughout the day. Mostly clear and windy overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy with highs around 90 degrees. Clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Sunny, then mostly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the evening. Highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.