Hot and hazy conditions aren't letting up

DISCUSSION: Hot and dry conditions continue to hang in strong with high temperatures today well up in the 80's and 90's and lows temperatures tonight expected in the 50's and 60's. Today, a big battle through most of the region was hazy conditions that created a moderate to unhealthy air quality for a lot of areas. Expect hazy conditions and areas of smoke to continue through the overnight hours and through most of the morning on Monday. Winds will generally remain light; however, beginning tomorrow, winds become gusty across the plains adjacent to The Northern Rocky Mountain Front. For this reason, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for this area.

Stormtracker Weather

The hottest period of the upcoming week is expected through Tuesday through Wednesday as strong warm air advection helps to push high temperatures into the mid to upper 90's and 100's. Lows for most locations only falling into the mid-50s to near 70 degrees each night. There will be daily chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and then across all elevations on Wednesday. These showers and thunderstorm chances and the associated cloud cover may ultimately help to inhibit temperatures from reaching their highest potential.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Widespread haze and areas of smoke. Otherwise, mostly clear with lows in 50's/60's. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Widespread haze. Otherwise, sunny then mostly clear with hihgs in 90's and lows in 50's/60's. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 90's/100's and lows in 60's. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot then partly cloudy with highs in 90's/100's and lows in 60's. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot then partly cloudy with highs in 90's and lows in 50's/60's.

FRIDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 90's and lows in 50's.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in 80's.

Stormtracker Weather