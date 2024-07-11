Hot and hazy with a stray storm on Thursday

Happy Thursday! Montana continues to bake in the heat as a strong upper-level ridge remains parked over the Desert Southwest. Temperatures will approach triple digits in a lot of areas. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for for most of eastern Montana from 11am until 9pm Thursday.

Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the remainder of the afternoon with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly for locations east of I-15, as a weak disturbance passes through the area. We are also going to have increasing haze as wildfire smoke from fires to our west works its way into the area. While air quality is not expected to reach unhealthy levels, those suffering from respiratory illnesses should use extra caution.

It is going to be a hot and breezy afternoon throughout the area, fanning the flames of the Horse Gulch Fire burning near Canyon Ferry reservoir. Temperatures will be very hot with both Great Falls and Helena likely to tie a record high temperature.

On Friday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies with a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around in northeastern Montana during the afternoon and evening. The temperatures will cool slightly with wind shift to the northwest. Highs are going to be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s.

For this weekend, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions on Saturday and partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday as an upper-level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 90s to near 100° on Saturday and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Sunday.

On Monday, the chance for showers and thunderstorms returns as another disturbance passes through the area. Hot and breezy afternoons will continue, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to low/mid 90s.