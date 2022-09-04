Hot and smoky conditions continue throughout the rest of Labor Day Weekend

SATURDAY NIGHT: Areas of smoke, reduced air quality. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the night. Clouds clear after midnight. Mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Widespread haze and areas of smoke. Breezy with a WSW wind at 10-15 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Sunny with highs in the low and mid 90s. Haze continues overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s.

LABOR DAY: Decreasing smoke and haze. Sunny, breezy with a SW wind at 15-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Clear overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and a touch cooler. Highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Very hot, with high temperatures challenging records in the upper 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Cooler with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.