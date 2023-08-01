Hot, dry conditions with fluctuating air quality

Happy Tuesday!

Hot temperatures, sunny skies, and dry conditions are in the forecast for today. Clouds will increase for southern Montana this afternoon and evening. There is also a chance of some isolated showers in northeastern and southern Montana today. An isolated and scattered risk of severe thunderstorms is possible in northeastern Montana and a bit of a breeze will be around with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperature highs remain elevated in the upper 80s and 90s.

Wednesday will have increased cloud cover throughout the day with scattered showers and storms working their way into the state. Most of the precipitation will be located in southern Montana. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and 90s before an upper-level trough enters Montana.

The upper-level trough on Thursday will bring partly sunny skies, a chance of showers, and cooler temperature highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Friday’s temperature highs drop into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers and storms after midnight. A slight breeze hangs around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph.

A chance of showers is expected for the weekend with mostly cloudy skies Saturday and partly sunny skies on Sunday. Temperature highs expected to be in the upper 60s and 70s with overnight temperatures ranging in the 50s.

Next Monday will bring a slight chance of showers, mostly sunny skies and temperature highs in the low to mid 70s.