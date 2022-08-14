Hot, dry weather stay in the forecast this week

WEATHER HEADLINES: A fairly stagnant weather pattern is setting up over central Montana throughout the upcoming week. Daily high temperatures will reach around 5-15 degrees above normal while mostly dry conditions are expected. While August is generally dry, this may enhance the drought slightly in some locations. Thunderstorm chances return to the forecast by the end of the week, though they will remain low.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Storms clearing, followed by mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Abundant sunshine. Highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Hot and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the mid and upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the mid and upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.