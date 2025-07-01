Hot holiday week with increasing storm chances

We're starting off the month of July with sunshine and hot temperatures as an upper-level ridge is parked between Salt Lake City and Denver. That high will spike temperatures to summer-like levels, with highs generally in the 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

As that high moves east, it'll start to draw up some monsoonal moisture on Wednesday. Clouds will build during the afternoon, and then a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will move northeast across central Montana. A couple of storms could turn severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning. Be on alert if you plan to be outdoors!

The same deal for Thursday as a cold front pushes across the state, increasing clouds and eventually scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially east of I-15. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s in central Montana and low to mid 90s in eastern Montana.

Some good news is that temperatures will cool into the 70s and lower 80s on the 4th of July. We'll still run the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It won't be a complete washout, but some precipitation could impact events like parades and fireworks shows, so keep rain gear handy! Additionally, lightning may occur within some thunderstorms, so stay cautious if you're planning to hike or go boating. Otherwise, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day.

A stronger disturbance moving through on Saturday will bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend. Temperatures will remain near average for early July, with highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s.