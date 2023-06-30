HOT holiday weekend!

Happy Friday!

Today will be mostly sunny with some isolated afternoon and evening showers/storms in locations east of I-15. Temperature highs above average in the 80s and low 90s. A little breeze will be around today with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday will have hot temperatures in the 80s and low to mid 90s, mostly sunny skies, and some isolated afternoon and evening showers/storms. Breezy day with wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, gusts up to 40 mph in some spots.

Sunday will also have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperature highs in the 80s and low 90s. The breeze will continue with speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Next Monday will bring increasing cloud cover and some isolated shower and storms generally in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Independence Day will have sunshine, a chance of showers and storms in the morning, and temperatures in the 60s and low to mid 70s. Wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph are possible.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the 70s and low 80s.