Hot, sunny on Monday; tracking isolated thunderstorms for Tuesday

Discussion:

A potent ridge moves east today and tomorrow ushering in hot temperatures and wall to wall sunshine. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees warmer on Monday and Tuesday.

A trough and its associated cold front will push through Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will trigger off a few thunderstorms, with the most widespread activity expected east of Great Falls. Some of the storms could turn severe with strong wind gusts, hail and brief downpours. Lightning will be a threat with BOTH non-severe and severe thunderstorms.

Cooler air can be expected in wake of the front, Wednesday and Thursday. It will also be a bit breezy on Wednesday with wind gusts up to 35 MPH possible.

Sunday night: Clear to mostly clear skies. Wind WSW 5-10 MPH. Temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Sunny. Wind SW 5-10 MPH switching to ENE during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Hot and mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms, better chance east of Great Falls. Some of the storms could be severe. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Wind SW at 10-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. High temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Clear overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

Thursday: Comfortable and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. A northerly breeze sustained at 5-15 MPH. Clear overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

Sunday: A chance for showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.