Hot temperatures and gusty conditions ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: It was a weekend of hot temperatures, hazy air, and dry conditions. Highs remained above average, ranging from the lower-90’s to the 100’s in some areas. As an upper-level ridge remains in place, Monday will also most likely see high temps that will warm into the 90’s and near 105 degrees.

Behind that ridge, an upper-level trough will follow suit, flattening out the ridge and, along with an incoming cold front, will begin to cool temperatures down slightly beginning on Tuesday. You can also expect gusty and widespread wind conditions Tuesday into Wednesday as well, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. Wind gusts have increased chances to exceed 45 mph in some places. While the cold front will also increase chances for isolated thunderstorms and showers, most of these storms will be seen in Southwestern Montana but there is looking to be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of next week.

The main concern following the gusty conditions, in combination with low moisture and warm temperatures, is increased fire weather conditions. As of Sunday night, a Red Flag Warning and a Fire Weather Watch are in effect for portions of Northern Montana. This means critical fire weather conditions are happening or have the potential to happen, meaning high fire growth potential and difficulties containing fires if one was to break out. These are to remain into effect until Tuesday evening.

A Heat Advisory is in effect as well for all of Eastern Montana. Daytime highs could reach around 100 degrees, increasing risk for heat related illnesses to people, pets, and livestock. It is recommended to limit outside exposure and drink plenty of fluids.

Through the end of next week, conditions are uncertain at this time due to both the upper-level trough and ridge remaining over the area but moisture is likely and a surface high pressure is looking to keep temperatures closer to average before gradually warming into next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the 60’s. 5 to 9 mph winds.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot then partly cloudy with smaller chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in 100’s and lows in the 60’s. 6-23 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with a highs in the 90’s and lows in the 50’s. West southwest wind 6 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with a highs in the 90’s and lows in the 50’s. Breezy, 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon with wind gusts as high as 33 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with a highs in the 80’s and lows in 50’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs near 90 and lows in the 50’s.