Hot temperatures and hazy conditions continue

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Hot temperatures and dry conditions are becoming somewhat of a norm through North Central Montana this weekend. High temperatures remained hot in the mid to upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s with lows temperatures tonight once again in the 50’s. Increasing clouds this afternoon will make way for mostly cloudy and cloudy skies tonight with chances of showers mostly in Central and SW MT tonight. Expect slowly increasing winds through Monday morning.

An upper-level shortwave will continue to develop isolated showers and storms along Southwest MT that will begin to dissipate while crossing the plains this evening. Regional wildfires continue to bring smoke aloft across Southwest and North Central MT, expect a hazy night and Monday.

Isolated showers continue overnight into Monday morning across North Central MT as that shortwave pushes east. Drier conditions settle in for Monday afternoon, with increasing winds as well. The increased wind speeds with gusts up to 35mph possible and low relative humidity values dropping into the teens causes a concern for critical fire weather along the Rocky Mountain Front. A Red Flag Warning (Pink) will be in place for Monday afternoon through 8 pm.

Another small upper air disturbance along with increasing moisture will develop another round of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region Tuesday afternoon. Cooler temperatures and widespread precipitation will be around for the latter half of the week with high temperatures back in the 60’s by Thursday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Widespread haze. Decreasing clouds with lows in 50’s/60’s and 5 to 10 mph winds increasing through Monday morning.

MONDAY: Widespread haze and areas of smoke. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 35 mph.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Partly sunny then cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph wind with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers likely and mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.