Hot temperatures and precipitation chances return

Strong shortwaves and moisture arrive later on Sunday afternoon and evening into Monday with multiple rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Stronger storms have a chance of bringing localized strong wind gusts, hail, and cloud to ground lightning. Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny day on Sunday with high temperatures returning to the upper 80’s and low to mid-90’s. Chances of showers and thunderstorms and 90-degree temperatures will follow into Monday.

Slightly cooler and drier air moves in and reduces overall shower and thunderstorm activity for the Tuesday through Thursday period. Expect breezy to windy and dry conditions during this period with gusts up to 40 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front and Eastern portions of the state.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 50’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds and gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 80’s.