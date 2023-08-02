Hot temperatures and smoky conditions continue.

Happy Wednesday!

Today expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms working their way into the state. Most of the precipitation will be in southern Montana but we may see a stray shower or two in central Montana. Temperatures will remain hot today in the upper 80s and 90s before a short upper-level trough enters Montana. Widespread smoke and haze will be around with the air quality fluctuating throughout the day.

Thursday will continue to have mostly cloudy skies with cooler temperature highs in the low to mid 80s and low 90s. Smoky and hazy conditions persist. Friday’s temperature highs drop into the 70s with partly sunny skies and a chance of showers and storms during the evening hours.

A chance of showers is expected for the weekend with mostly cloudy skies Saturday and partly sunny skies on Sunday. Temperature highs expected to be in the upper 60s and 70s with overnight temperatures ranging in the 50s.

Next Monday will bring a slight chance of showers, mostly sunny skies, and temperature highs in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday will be similar with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.