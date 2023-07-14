Hot temperatures and wildfire smoke around this weekend

Happy Friday!

A lake wind advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake starting today at 9am until tonight at 9pm. Wind speeds between 15-25 mph are possible with gusts up to 35 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon today. A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening mainly in central and north-central Montana. Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Hazy conditions from the Canadian wildfires will also increase throughout the day.

Saturday will bring sunny skies with a few isolated showers/thunderstorms around in north-central Montana, generally during the afternoon and evening hours. Widespread smoke and haze will remain in central and eastern Montana. Temperatures however will rise as an upper-level ridge takes control of our weather. Highs are expected to be in the 80s and low 90s. The breeze will stick around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday will be mainly dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures continue to rise into the 80s and low to mid 90s with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Next Monday with have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers/storms. Hot highs in the 90s with a bit of a breeze with wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. With these hot temperatures and gusty winds around there is an elevated risk for fires.

Tuesday through Thursday next week will have mainly sunny skies with mainly dry conditions. Temperatures remain warm with highs in the 80s and mid to upper 70s. Gusty wind speeds on Tuesday between 10 and 30 mph are possible. While Wednesday will be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.