Hot temperatures continue

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another above-average and hot weekend for North Central Montana with high temperatures in the upper 80’s and 90’s with low temperatures in the 50’s. It will be a tranquil night with mostly clear skies, dry conditions, and mild winds.

The unseasonably warm and overall dry conditions will continue on Sunday but mid-level moisture will begin to spread into the region ahead of an incoming upper-level trough. Expect increasing clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms that are likely to develop mostly across SW MT late Sunday afternoon before dissipating Sunday night. Main concern with this activity will be the potential for strong wind gusts though most of North Central Montana should remain dry.

Temperatures remain above seasonal averages on Monday with most areas seeing breezy afternoon winds with gusts as high as around 30 mph. Temperatures begin to cool back toward seasonal averages on Tuesday as a cooler airmass begins moving south out of Canada. High temperatures are expected to return into the 60’s by Thursday with increasing precipitation in the latter part of the week too.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 50’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Widespread haze. Increasing clouds then cloudy with highs in 90’s and lows in 50’s, near 60. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of evening showers and thunderstorms in Central Montana.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy then cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph wind with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy then cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.