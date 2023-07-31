Hot temperatures continue into the first half of the work week

Happy Monday!

Today will start out with sunny skies while increasing cloud cover will make its way into our area this afternoon. There is a chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening after 9pm. Hot temperature highs today ranging in the 90s and a slight breeze around. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph are expected with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

The upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather for Tuesday and Wednesday keeping temperature highs ranging in the 90s. Tuesday will bring sunny skies and Wednesday is expected to have mostly sunny skies. Chance of showers Wednesday evening with a breeze between 10 and 20 mph.

As the ridge flattens cooler temperatures will be around the second half of our work week. Thursday will have mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers, and temperature highs in the low to mid 80s. Friday’s temperature highs drop into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers and storms.

A slight chance of showers is expected for the weekend with partly sunny skies Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Temperature highs remain pleasant in the mid to upper 70s with overnight temperatures ranging in the 50s.