Hot temperatures today with sunny skies and dry conditions

Happy Tuesday!

There is a fire weather watch in effect from 12pm to 10pm Wednesday and Thursday for northwestern Montana as well one from 12pm Thursday to 12am Friday for north-central Montana. Gusty winds, hot temperatures, and low relative humidity all contribute to the increased risk of fire danger.

Today will have similar conditions to yesterday with sunny skies, a bit hazy, and very hot temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Breezy along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

A cold front moves in Wednesday dropping the temperature highs into the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Tomorrow will be mainly sunny, hazy, and windy with gusts around the Helena area and in northeastern Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Thursday will rebound again with temperature highs in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Thursday will also have sunny skies and widespread breezy conditions with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Fire Danger is also HIGH on Thursday.

Friday will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers/storms, generally in the mountains. Temperature highs in the 80s and 90s with breezy conditions, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Elevated to high fire danger continues.

Saturday, Sunday, & Monday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Cooler temperatures with highs generally in the 70s and low to mid 80s. The cooler and wetter weather is courtesy of an upper-level trough that will develop and strengthen along the western U.S. late this week.