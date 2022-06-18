Watch
Weather

Actions

Hot temps arrive in Montana (video)

Hot temps arrive in Montana
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 20:03:14-04

GREAT FALLS —

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover