Hot weather and smoky skies persevere

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Those 90-degree temperatures have yet to give up, and that is thanks to the upper-level ridge still lingering over the area. Tonight, overnight lows will remain in the upper 50’s to 60’s with increasing cloud cover through the night. Quiet weather today and through the night with generally light winds. The only downside to the day was smoky skies as fires continue to burn across Western Montana.

MTN News

Along with the hot temperatures, dry conditions are still persevering through Central and North Central Montana as well. With temperatures peaking in the 90’s, relative humidity in the teens, and high chances for wind gusts over 20 mph, fire weather concerns continue to be elevated.

If these hot temperatures are not for you, then you have something to look forward to at the end of the week. Daily highs will begin their downward trek on Thursday and Friday, hitting the 80’s and first and then reaching down to the 70’s for the weekend. Along with the downward trend of temps, moisture will begin to make its way back into the forecast. Expect to see daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

MTN News

MTN News

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and increasing clouds along with widespread haze and area’s of smoke. Lows in the 50’s and 60’s with 5 to 10 mph winds becoming light after midnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot then mostly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and 90’s and lows in the 50’s and 60’s. 5 to 14 mph winds with gusts up to 22 mph.

THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with a highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 6 to 14 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. Light and variable winds becoming 6 to 14 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

