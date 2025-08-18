Expect lots of sunshine to start out our week with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s in central and eastern Montana. During the evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up, especially in the Helena area. Watch for gusty winds and lightning.

Check out my forecast for a look at the FutureTrack:

Hot weather for the next several days- Monday, August 18

Scorching heat into Tuesday with highs in the 90s and 100s. The temperatures will start to cool back down on Wednesday, but it will still be hot in central and eastern Montana with highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 100s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the evening both days, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

A low pressure system passing by to our north will send a cold front through the area Wednesday evening. This will cool us down by Thursday and Friday as temperatures slip back towards the 70s and 80s. The cold front has the potential to bring a couple of stronger thunderstorms to central Montana during the evening on Wednesday.