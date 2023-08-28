Hot weather hanging in strong across the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: It was another warm weekend for the books. Most of the state other than the Southwestern portion saw sunny skies and dry conditions. Daily highs remained in the 80’s and 90’s, and that trend is expected to carry over into the first half of the upcoming work week. The winds played nice as well. Only some places along the Hi-line saw them exceed 20 mph at times but for the most part, they sustained 5 to 10 mph and remained on the lighter side.

Monday’s temperatures are expected to remain in the 80’s and 90’s with sunny skies and dry conditions persisting. However, scattered showers have a high chance of appearing in the Lewistown area. Temperatures peak on Tuesday in the 90’s but with more active conditions. For one, the winds look to pick up around the region. 20 to 30 mph wind gusts are expected at times with showers likely and possible thunderstorms. As an upper-level trough moves through along with a cold front, expect periods of gusty showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday with daily highs in the cooler 70’s.

MTN News

SUNDAY NIGHT: Widespread haze and mostly clear with lows in the 50’s and 5 to 10 mph winds becoming light after midnight.

MONDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs near 90 and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Showers likely and thunderstorms possible before midnight. Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 90’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 - 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. Breezy with 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s to 80’s and lows in upper 40’s and lower 50’s. 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 – 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

MTN News