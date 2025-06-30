Hot weather to start July

An upper-level ridge is providing a dry and warm start to the workweek throughout Montana. Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s under abundant sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to continue to soar on Tuesday and Wednesday, with most areas getting up into the 90s. Starting Wednesday afternoon, we'll start to see a bit of moisture sneaking in from the south, bringing chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

After a warm afternoon on Thursday with high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s in central Montana and low to mid 90s in eastern Montana, a cold front moves across the state. This will bring cooler weather into the 4th of July on Friday.

The outlook for the rest of the holiday weekend is filled with sunshine and warm temperatures. It'll be close to seasonal normals with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.