Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are expected throughout the next several days as a strong area of high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

Hot week ahead

It is going to be hot, as highs on Monday are going to be in the upper 80s to low 90s, and highs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and even the low 100s for some areas.It is also going to be mild at night next week as lows are generally going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Since it is going to be very hot, make sure you limit your time outdoors during the heat of the day, and if you do have to be outside, make sure you stay hydrated; wear light-colored clothing; and take frequent breaks in the shade or AC. Also, make sure you check on family members and neighbors next week to make sure that they are doing okay since not everyone has AC and/or fans in their homes. And don't forget to ensure that your pets have plenty of fresh water available!

