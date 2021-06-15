Hottest temps in years for parts of Montana

RED FLAG WARNING for most of Montana for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for eastern Montana for Tuesday.

Scorching heat has made for the hottest temperatures in years, and it's not even officially summer yet. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Helena was 105 set back in August of 2002. Monday, Helena hit 104 for a new daily record high. Several other cities and towns had record highs, and the heat will continue for Tuesday. Eastern Montana could be up between 105-110 by Tuesday afternoon. Most of the state will be in the 90s and 100s. Windy and dry conditions will make for dangerous fire weather for most of the state. A cold front will move through during the day. This front will gradually bring in cooler air but also create the strong wind and thus the fire danger. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible over the north-central part of the state through the afternoon and evening.

Cooler air will sweep across the state Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the 70s and 80s. Low humidity and wind speeds up to 30mph will keep the fire danger high. Thursday and Friday will also be pleasant with highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday is Father's Day and the official start of summer. Summer begins at 9:32pm. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms could move through Sunday and Monday offering some much needed moisture. The later portion of June is looking cooler with a better chance of rain.

Stay cool out there!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist