How cold was it in Montana?

GREAT FALLS — Here are some of the coldest temperatures that were recorded in Montana from Wednesday morning (December 21) through Thursday morning (December 22).

Also, it was so cold on Thursday morning that some of the temperature sensors stopped reporting, so places like Elk Park may have actually been colder than the last reported temperature.

Here are some of the actual recorded air temperatures:

MTN News

And here are some of the temperatures with wind-chill factored in:

MTN News

The sub-zero temps will stick around for a little while longer - it is going to be brutally cold again on Thursday night and into Friday, with lows in the -20s and -30s in many locations, and wind chills in the -30s and -40s for a lot of the night.

Friday is looking a bit warmer, with highs in the -0s, 0s, and 10s in most locations.

