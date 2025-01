GREAT FALLS — As predicted, it was an extremely cold morning across Montana on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Elk Park was officially the coldest spot in Montana with a temperature of -41°. Elk Park is in Jefferson County between Boulder and Butte along I-15.

The town of Kabetogama in Minnesota beat Elk Park for the coldest spot in the contiguous U.S., with a low of -42°.

Here are some of the reported low temperatures on Monday morning:

MTN News Low temperatures in Montana (January 20, 2025)